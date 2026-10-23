Rheumatology

Patient-Reported Outcomes Worse for Patients With RA Discontinuing TNF Inhibitor

All PROs significantly higher for those discontinuing TNFi at week 12 versus week 0, but not at later time points
rheumatoid arthritis
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Journal
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Biologics
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