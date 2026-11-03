Rheumatology

Response to Autologous HSCT Durable for Patients With Systemic Sclerosis

60 percent progression-free survival reported at 10 years; 43 percent maintained remission without immunosuppressive treatment over 10 years
stem cells
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Stem Cells
Fibrosis
Autoimmune Disorders