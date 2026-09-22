Rheumatology

Rheumatic Immune-Related AEs With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors More Severe Than Previously Reported

58.3 percent of rh-irAEs were glucocorticoid refractory and 53.3 percent required second-line immunomodulatory therapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Immune Disorders
Immunotherapy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Opdivo
Adverse Events
melanoma
Pembrolizumab
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