Rheumatology

SGLT-2 Inhibitors Tied to Lower Risk for Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases in Adults With T2D

SGLT-2 inhibitors linked lower risk for autoimmune rheumatic diseases compared with sulfonylureas
Doctor and Patient Blood Sugar Test
Shutterstock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Diabetes
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diabetes Management
Autoimmune Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com