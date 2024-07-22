Socioeconomic Factors Linked to Persistently Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

MONDAY, July 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Socioeconomic factors and deprivation are associated with persistently active rheumatoid arthritis (pactiveRA), according to a study published online July 14 in RMD Open.

Maryam Adas, from the King's College London Faculty of Life Sciences & Medicine, and colleagues examined which biological and nonbiological factors are associated with pactiveRA or persistently low RA (plowRA) (682 and 1,026 patients, respectively).

The researchers found that patients with pactiveRA were younger than those with plowRA (58 versus 62 years), and more were women (69 versus 59 percent). In patient-reported outcomes at baseline and anxiety and depression screens, pactiveRA was associated with worse scores. Overall, clear social patterning was seen in pactiveRA, with age-by-gender interaction. After controlling for disease severity markers, independent associations were seen for age, gender, social deprivation, and previous or current smoking with pactiveRA. Associations with pactiveRA were also seen for depression, lung disease, gastric ulcers, and baseline corticosteroid use.

"Identifying 'adverse' socioeconomic factors that could drive persistently active disease following diagnosis can help risk-stratify patients and tailor interventions according to individual characteristics and needs," the authors write.

