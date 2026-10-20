Rheumatology

Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging Offers Noninvasive Measure in Systemic Sclerosis

Diffuse reflectance and reduced scattering coefficient were significantly lower in systemic sclerosis versus control cohort
Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging Offers Noninvasive Measure in Systemic Sclerosis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Diseases
Imaging Devices
Skin Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Biomarkers
logo
www.healthday.com