Rheumatology

Timing of JAK Initiation, Shingles Vaccine Administration Can Affect Outcomes in RA

Delaying JAK inhibitor initiation yielded higher early antibody responses; earlier initiation linked to earlier improvement in arthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Shingles
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
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