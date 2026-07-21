Timing of JAK Initiation, Shingles Vaccine Administration Can Affect Outcomes in RA

TUESDAY, July 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the timing of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor initiation relative to administration of recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) can affect early response and arthritis control, according to a research letter published online July 21 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Satoshi Takanashi, M.D., Ph.D., from the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, and colleagues examined the impact of JAK inhibitor initiation and RZV administration timing in patients with RA aged 50 years or older. Participants received RZV at day 1 and week 8 and were randomly assigned to initiate tofacitinib therapy at day 1 or week 8 (groups A and B [29 and 30 individuals, respectively]).The researchers found that varicella zoster virus-specific antibody titers increased in both groups at week 12 (geometric mean fold rise, 2.66 and 2.91 in groups A and B, respectively). At week 4, geometric mean titers were lower in group A, but they were similar at weeks 8 and 12. Group A had a lower proportion of patients achieving at least a 1.5-fold increase in antibody titers at week 4; at week 12, proportions were similar. Earlier improvement in arthritis was seen in group A. The clinical disease activity index was lower in group A than B at weeks 4 and 8, but similar by week 12. Exacerbation of arthritis occurred in 6.9 and 13.3 percent of patients in groups A and B, respectively."The timing of JAK inhibitor initiation relative to RZV administration affects early immune responses and disease control, supporting an individualized approach," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter