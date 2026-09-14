Rheumatology

Updated COVID-19 Shot Beneficial for Those With Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease

Progressive decrease in adjusted odds of hospitalization seen in association with vaccination versus no vaccination
vaccine covid coronavirus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Rheumatoid Arthritis
COVID-19
Autoimmune Disorders
Hospitalization
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