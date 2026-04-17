Health Technology

ACP: Lower Quality Scores Seen for AI- Versus Human-Generated Visit Notes

Difference largest in acute low back pain case, but lower scores were seen across five standardized care cases
Artificial intelligence for patient treatment. Doctor use AI for diagnosis. Medical research concept
Adobe Stock/Fabio Principe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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