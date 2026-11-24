TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Advertising shifts large language models' treatment selection toward the promoted drug, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in The Lancet Digital Health.Mahmud Omar, M.D., from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues evaluated whether pharmaceutical advertisements could shift drug recommendations made by clinical large language models. Four controlled experiments were conducted across 33 scenarios and 12 models (258,559 queries).The researchers found that when asked to recommend one of four named drugs for a clinical vignette, models selected the advertised product in 35.0 percent of baseline target opportunities and 47.6 percent of calls. In four model-scenario combinations, complete reversals from 0 percent target selection at baseline to 100 percent with advertising occurred. However, there was no clear change in supplement endorsement or selection of an advertised suboptimal drug. Models that selected the advertised drug in open responses incorporated 52.7 percent of advertising claims versus 19.4 percent among other responses, with 29.9 percent disclosing the advertisement."What I find quite interesting, and even surprising, was how reasonable the answers often appeared," Omar said in a statement. "Because the final answer could still appear medically sound, that influence could be easy to miss in typical research evaluations and in other patient- and physician-facing personal use cases."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter