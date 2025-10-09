Health Technology

Ambient Artificial Intelligence Scribe Linked to Reduction in Burnout

After 30 days with ambient AI scribe, proportion of participants experiencing burnout decreased from 51.9 to 38.8 percent
doctor patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Doctors
Medical Records
Artificial Intelligence
Burnout

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com