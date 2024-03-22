ChatGPT Performs Well in Answering Genetic Testing Questions

FRIDAY, March 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- ChatGPT accurately answers questions about genetic syndromes, genetic testing, and counseling, according to a study presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, held from March 16 to 18 in San Diego.

Jharna M. Patel, M.D., from New York University Langone Health in New York City, and colleagues examined the accuracy of the ChatGPT V3.4 in answering commonly asked questions pertaining to genetic testing and counseling for gynecologic cancers. The analysis included responses to 40 questions.

The researchers found that ChatGPT provided correct and comprehensive answers to 33 of 40 questions (82.5 percent), correct but not comprehensive answers to six questions (15 percent), partially incorrect answers to one question (2.5 percent), and completely incorrect answers to no questions. Responses related to genetic counseling had the highest proportion of answers that were both correct and comprehensive (20 of 20 questions). For questions pertaining to BRCA1/2 gene testing and Lynch syndrome, ChatGPT provided correct and comprehensive responses for 88.2 and 66.6 percent of questions, respectively. ChatGPT performed equally well when providing comprehensive and complete answers to fact-based questions (19 of 23; 82.6 percent) and counseling questions (14 of 17; 82.3 percent).

"Our data suggest that this tool has the potential to answer common questions from patients to reduce anxiety and keep them informed," Patel said in a statement. "More data input from gynecologic oncologists is needed before the tool can help to educate patients on their cancers, and only as an assistant to human providers."

