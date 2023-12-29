ChatGPT Provides High-Quality Responses to Nose Job Surgical Questions

FRIDAY, Dec. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- ChatGPT delivers accurate, complete, and high-quality responses to preoperative and postoperative patient questions related to septorhinoplasty, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine.

K. Kay Durairaj, M.D., from Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California, and colleagues compared the performance of ChatGPT in answering preoperative and postoperative patient questions related to septorhinoplasty. Seven experts compared ChatGPT responses to those of an experienced rhinoplasty surgeon.

The researchers found that ChatGPT outperformed physician responses in three of the four performance areas, yielding significantly higher ratings in accuracy, completeness, and overall quality. ChatGPT responses were overwhelmingly preferred over physician responses, with evaluators favoring ChatGPT in 80.95 percent of instances.

"Patients seeking to undergo a septorhinoplasty would greatly benefit from the integration of large language models such as ChatGPT, which has proven its capability to counsel and educate patients at a level comparable with or exceeding that of an expert rhinoplasty surgeon," the authors write. "Though these AI tools have the potential to meet the demand for improved patient education resources online, further advancements are necessary to enhance its performance and overcome certain limitations."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)