EAU: Patient Satisfaction Improved With Virtual Reality to Explain Shock Wave Lithotripsy

MONDAY, March 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of virtual reality (VR) to explain shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) can help improve calmness and satisfaction among patients, according to a study presented at the European Association of Urology Congress, held from March 13 to 16 in London.Solomon Bracey, from Southampton General Hospital in the United Kingdom, and colleagues explored the use of VR as a tool for improving the process of consent for SWL. Patients attending a clinic for their SWL treatment were recruited to experience a three-minute VR animation, which outlined the procedure and enabled visualization of urinary anatomy. Patients responded to a series of questionnaires, and their pain levels were assessed before and after the SWL procedure.A total of 150 participants completed all questionnaires. The researchers found that use of VR significantly improved patient understanding of and confidence in explaining the SWL procedure and significantly reduced nervousness. Improvements were reported in all positive emotions, and reductions were seen in all negative emotions; calmness and satisfaction increased significantly, and indecision and worry were reduced. Compared with printed resources, VR was rated as significantly more accessible and helpful; a strong preference for VR inclusion in future treatment was reported by 88 percent of participants. The mean postprocedural pain score was lower compared with previous SWL research (2.17)."VR has been shown to improve learning and knowledge retention, and our study suggests it could be used to help people to make more fully informed decisions about their health," Bracey said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter