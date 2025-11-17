Medicare Revenue Increased With Adoption of Remote Physiologic Monitoring

MONDAY, Nov. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Primary care practices that adopt remote physiologic monitoring (RPM), digital tools that track patients' health data between visits, see an increase in Medicare revenue, which is mainly due to direct billing for RPM, according to a study published in the November issue of Health Affairs.Mitchell Tang, Ph.D., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues examined practice-level outcomes through 2023 for 754 primary care practices that began billing for RPM during the period 2019 to 2021.The researchers found that relative to similar, matched, nonadopting practices, Medicare revenue increased by 20.0 percent after practices adopted RPM. This was driven by direct billing for RPM and for more outpatient visits and care management services. A 2.7 percent increase in billing providers was seen among adopting practices, but revenue increases were mainly driven by increased activity per provider. Care volume increases for patients receiving RPM did not seem to come at the cost of other patients."In a time when many call for a strengthening of primary care, our study offers cautious optimism that technologies like RPM can make primary care more accessible, proactive, and patient-centered," coauthor Ariel D. Stern, Ph.D., from the University of Potsdam in Brandenburg, Germany, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter