One in Four Use AI for Health Information

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- One in four U.S. adults report using artificial intelligence tools or chatbots for physical or mental health information, according to new research released today from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America.Stephen Raynes and Ellyn Maese, from Gallup, conducted the nationally representative survey of more than 5,500 U.S. adults from October through December 2025.The results show that more than half of respondents say they turn to AI to supplement their health care experiences, using the technology before or after seeing a doctor. However, among those reporting AI use for health care information within the past 30 days, 27 percent said they did not want to pay for a doctor's visit and 14 percent said they were unable to pay, while 18 percent said they were too embarrassed to talk to a person. Respondents reported using AI to gather information about everyday health concerns, including physical symptoms (58 percent) and nutrition or exercise (59 percent), as well as to understand medication side effects (46 percent), interpret medical information (44 percent), or research a diagnosis or medical condition (38 percent). Nearly one in four participants (24 percent) reported using AI for mental health or emotional concerns. "This data indicates that while some Americans may be using artificial intelligence as a substitute for going to the doctor's office, many see it as a tool to complement their health care, helping them understand symptoms they might be feeling and clarify any diagnosis they receive from their doctors," Joe Daly, global managing partner at Gallup, said in a statement. More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter