Health Technology

Patient Portals Now Routine Part of Health Care

Use doubled since 2020, and clinicians now must juggle digital and traditional clinical workloads, authors say
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Artificial Intelligence
Telemedicine
COVID
Telehealth
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Social Determinants of Health
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