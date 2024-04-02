Transcutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation Device Beneficial in Overactive Bladder

TUESDAY, April 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, a wearable, smartphone-controlled, rechargeable transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (TTNS) device is efficacious and safe, according to a study published online March 11 in BJU International.

Limin Liao, M.D., Ph.D., from the China Rehabilitation Science Institute in Beijing, and colleagues conducted a prospective, randomized clinical trial involving eligible patients with OAB symptoms who were randomly assigned to a TTNS or sham group.

The researchers found that the mean change of voiding frequency/24 hours at four weeks was −3.5 and −0.6 in the stimulation and sham groups, respectively, in the full analysis set. The results were similar in the per-protocol set (−3.5 versus −0.4, respectively). Micturition volume/void significantly improved at four weeks in both the full analysis set and per-protocol set. The improvement in patient perception of bladder condition was almost significant in the full analysis set and was significant in the per-protocol set. The American Urological Association Symptom Index Quality of Life Score improved significantly in both groups in the full analysis and per-protocol sets; no significant differences were seen in urgency score/void, nocturia episodes/day, or overactive bladder symptom score. There were no reports of device-related serious adverse events.

"TTNS using the novel, wearable, smartphone-controlled, rechargeable, and ambulatory TTNS device is effective and safe for treating OAB," the authors write. "This approach could be a new potential home-based treatment modality."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)