Health Technology

Video Game Training May Improve Guideline-Concordant Trauma Triage

Finding seen among seriously injured older adults treated by emergency physicians who received game-based training versus usual education
emergency hospital overdose
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Emergencies
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Hospitals
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