2019 to 2023 Saw Increase in NDM-Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales

FRIDAY, Oct. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- From 2019 to 2023, the incidence of carbapenemase-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CP-CRE) increased, mainly due to New Delhi metallo-beta-lactase (NDM)-CRE, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published online Sept. 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Danielle A. Rankin, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues described trends in CP-CRE clinical isolates reported to the Antimicrobial Resistance Laboratory Network of the CDC from January 2019 through December 2023. An open cohort was developed, including U.S. states that mandated submission of all carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella spp, Escherichia coli, and Enterobacter spp isolates before July 1, 2020. The open cohort included 24 states in 2019 and 29 states during the 2021 to 2023 period.The researchers found that the annual unadjusted CRE incidence was higher in 2023 than in 2019 (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 1.18). The age-adjusted incidence of CP-CRE increased 69 percent (IRR, 1.69) and age-adjusted incidence of NDM-CRE increased 461 percent (IRR, 5.61). Within the cohort, increases of NDM-CRE were seen across 48 percent of states. There was also an increase in the incidence of oxacillinase-48-like-CRE (IRR, 1.50). From 2019 to 2020, there was a decrease in Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase-CRE incidence, followed by an increase; rates were similar in 2023 and 2019."This sharp rise in NDM-CRE means we face a growing threat that limits our ability to treat some of the most serious bacterial infections," Rankin said in a statement. "Selecting the right treatment has never been more complicated, so it is vitally important that health care providers have access to testing to help them select the proper targeted therapies."