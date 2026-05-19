Infectious Disease

3,798 Dengue Cases Reported in United States in 2024

Increase of 359 percent above annual average reported during 2010 to 2023; 97.2 percent of cases were associated with travel
Macro of mosquito (Aedes aegypti) sucking blood close up on the human skin. Mosquito is carrier of Malaria, Encephalitis, Dengue and Zika virus
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Dengue Fever
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