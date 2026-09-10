Infectious Disease

AAP Issues Recommendations for Pediatric RSV Vaccination in 2026-2027 Season

Categories of high-risk children aged 8 through 19 months eligible for immunization against RSV expanded
vaccine
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Infants
Guideline
RSV
COVID-19
Children
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