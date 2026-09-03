Infectious Disease

About 1 in 20 Hospitalized U.S. Adults With Firearm Injuries Develop Bacterial Infections

Infection during initial hospitalization not associated with mortality among patients surviving one or more nights in hospital
emergency ER trauma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Emergencies
Bacteria
Gun Violence
Infection
Firearms
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