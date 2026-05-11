Infectious Disease

Amputation Rates on the Rise for Opioid-, Non-Opioid-Related Hospitalizations

Greater increases seen in amputation rates among opioid-related hospitalizations at the national level and in Northeast, West census regions
amputation
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Amputation
Opioids
Opioid Use Disorder
Infection
Hospitalization
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