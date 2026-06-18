Infectious Disease

CCR: Remote Monitoring Does Not Increase Time at Home After Hospitalization for Infection

Remote monitoring reduced time spent at home among those aged 65 years or older compared with usual care
CCR: Remote Monitoring Does Not Increase Time at Home After Hospitalization for Infection
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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