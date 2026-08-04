Infectious Disease

CDC: 1,955 Arboviral Disease Cases Reported in 48 States, D.C. in 2024

West Nile Virus caused the most reported cases (92 percent), although the number in 2024 was lower than the 10-year median
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Tick-Borne Illness
West Nile Virus
Mosquitoborne Disease
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