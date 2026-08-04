CDC: 1,955 Arboviral Disease Cases Reported in 48 States, D.C. in 2024

TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A total of 1,955 arboviral disease cases were reported by 48 states and the District of Columbia in 2024, 92 percent of which were caused by West Nile Virus (WNV), according to research published in the July 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Kimberly E. Mace, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues summarized data for nationally notifiable domestic arboviral diseases with illness onset in 2024.A total of 1,955 arboviral disease cases were reported by 48 states and the District of Columbia, including 189 (10 percent) deaths. The researchers found that WNV caused the most reported arboviral disease cases (1,808; 92 percent), although the number of disease cases of WNV in 2024 was below the 10-year median (2,162). The second most commonly reported arboviral disease was Powassan virus disease (60 cases; 3 percent), increasing from a high of 49 cases in 2023. Most patients with arboviral disease were aged 60 years and older, were male, and had illness onset during July to September (58, 63, and 82 percent, respectively). La Crosse virus disease occurred almost exclusively in children aged younger than 18 years (35 of 37 cases)."High-quality and timely surveillance is critical to understanding the epidemiology, seasonality, and geographic distribution of domestic arboviruses, which can facilitate clinical recognition, identification of outbreaks, messaging activities to the public and health care providers, and vector-control activities," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter