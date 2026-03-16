Infectious Disease

CDC: Influenza Vaccine During 2025 to 2026 Season Less Effective Than Previous Seasons

Vaccine effectiveness was 38 to 41 percent against influenza outpatient visits, 41 percent against flu-linked hospitalization for children younger than 18 years
vaccine vial needle
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Vaccines
Flu
Seasonal Flu
Hospitalization
Children

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