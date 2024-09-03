CDC: Oropouche Virus Cases Identified in U.S. Travelers Returning From Cuba

TUESDAY, Sept. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A number of U.S. travelers returning from Cuba have been diagnosed with Oropouche virus, according to research published in the Aug. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Noting that there have been reports of two deaths in patients with Oropouche virus infection and vertical transmission associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, Andrea Morrison, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues investigated travel-associated Oropouche virus disease cases among U.S. travelers.

The researchers identified 21 Oropouche virus disease cases among U.S. travelers returning from Cuba as of Aug. 16, 2024. Initially, most patients experienced fever, myalgia, and headache, often combined with other symptoms such as arthralgia, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and rash. A common characteristic of Oropouche virus disease -- recurrent symptoms after initial illness -- was seen in three patients.

"Because of the risk for possible vertical transmission, providers should inform persons who are pregnant and considering travel to areas with reported Oropouche virus transmission of the possible risks to the fetus," the authors write. "Pregnant travelers should prevent insect bites during travel and consider deferring travel to areas experiencing outbreaks of Oropouche virus disease."

Abstract/Full Text