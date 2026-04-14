Infectious Disease

CDC: Proportion of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigella Isolates Increasing

Among those with XDR isolates with species information, 65.9 and 34.1 percent were Shigella sonnei and Shigella flexneri
Shigella Shigellosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Bacteria
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HIV/AIDS
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