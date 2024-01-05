CDC: Salmonella Risk Prompts Recall of Sam's Club Charcuterie Meats

FRIDAY, Jan. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-four people have been sickened from a Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats sent to Sam's Club distribution centers nationwide.

"On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Ohio seems to be the epicenter of the Salmonella outbreak, with 11 cases diagnosed there. Thirteen other states have one reported case each: Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses have been linked to Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa, sold in 18-ounce plastic tray packages, the CDC said.

Products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

More Information