Infectious Disease

Childhood Measles Vaccination Rates Down Globally

Findings for children younger than 5 years from 204 countries show cases rose 40 percent from 2019 to 2023 following years of vaccination declines
Different vials of triple viral vaccine of measles, rubella and mumps, known as MMR, conceptual image
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Mortality
Immunization
Measles
Infants
Global Health
Children