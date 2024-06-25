Concerns of Listeria Contamination Prompt Nationwide Ice Cream Recall

TUESDAY, June 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Multiple brands of ice cream are being recalled by the maker, Totally Cool Inc., due to concerns over Listeria contamination.

The full list of brands and recalled products can be found online, but include multiple products by Friendly's, Abylin's Frozen, some Hershey's ice cream, Yelloh!, Jeni's, Cumberland Farms, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, ChipWich, AMAFruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato, and Lasalle products.

All are made by Totally Cool, of Owings Mills, Maryland., which is "recalling multiple brands of ice cream products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in a post on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The products were sold nationwide at retail stores and via direct delivery.

Although no illnesses have been reported to date, "Totally Cool Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes," the company said.

Listeria monocytogenes is the third-leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. Pregnant women are 10 times more likely than others to get a Listeria infection, according to the CDC, and infection during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20 percent of cases and newborn death in 3 percent of cases. Others at increased risk include seniors aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

More Information