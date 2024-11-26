COVID-19, Flu, RSV Vaccine Coverage Low for Nursing Home Residents

TUESDAY, Nov. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination coverage is low among nursing home residents early in the 2024 to 2025 season, according to research published in the Nov. 21 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Noting that nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 vaccination coverage and can report influenza and RSV vaccination coverage, Hannah E. Reses, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined COVID-19, influenza, and RSV vaccination coverage among nursing home residents early in the 2024 to 2025 COVID-19 season using data reported to the CDC National Healthcare Safety Network.

The researchers found that 29.7 percent of nursing home residents had received a 2024 to 2025 COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 10, 2024. Among residents at the 59.4 and 51.8 percent of facilities that elected to report vaccination against influenza and RSV, 58.4 and 17.9 percent had received influenza and RSV vaccination, respectively. There was variation seen in vaccination coverage by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services region, social vulnerability index level, and facility size.

"Most nursing home residents have not been afforded the protection offered by vaccination against severe COVID-19, influenza, and RSV disease during the 2024-25 respiratory virus season," the authors write. "Addressing low coverage of vaccination against COVID-19, influenza, and RSV must be prioritized."

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

