Direct-Mail HPV Self-Test Kits Boost Screening Rates and Are Cost-Effective

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Direct-mail human papillomavirus (HPV) self-test kits boost screening rates and are cost-effective, according to a study published online Oct. 1 in JAMA Network Open.Richard T. Meenan, Ph.D., from Kaiser Permanente Northwest in Portland, Oregon, and colleagues conducted an economic evaluation of mailed HPV self-sampling (direct-to-all or opt-in) versus usual care among members of a U.S. health care system. The analysis included 31,355 individuals.The researchers found that among screening-adherent members, direct mail was the most effective and cost-saving strategy. For overdue members, direct mail was also more effective than usual care and generated an additional completed screen at a cost ranging from −$19 (cost saving) to $63, depending on cost basis and visit type. Among members with unknown adherence, opt-in was generally more effective and cost-saving than usual care. Although the screening-adherent subgroup had the largest year 1 program budget, its budget declined fastest and was lowest by year 4. The smallest annual budget decreases were seen among eligible individuals with unknown adherence history."Our findings provide a strong economic justification for health systems to implement mailed HPV self-sampling within their cervical cancer programs, especially since they can reach a wide range of patients," lead author Rachel L. Winer, Ph.D., from Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter