Disparities Seen in HPV Vaccine Uptake Among U.S. Adults

FRIDAY, March 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There are sociodemographic disparities in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine uptake among 27- to 45-year-olds, according to a study published online March 28 in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics.

Natalie L. Rincon, from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues explored any sociodemographic disparities in HPV vaccine uptake among 27- to 45-year-olds using data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey (9,440 participants).

The researchers found that women had more than three times greater odds of vaccine uptake versus men (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 3.58). Non-Hispanic Blacks were more likely (aOR, 1.36) and Hispanics were less likely (aOR, 0.73) to receive the vaccine, compared with non-Hispanic Whites. Lower odds of uptake were seen among individuals without a usual place of care (aOR, 0.72) and in those with lower educational levels (highs school: aOR, 0.62; some college: aOR, 0.83).

"Males are in particular need of increased knowledge of the vaccine. For oropharyngeal cancer, about 75 percent of new cases are in males," lead author Nosayaba Osazuwa-Peters, M.D., also of Duke University, said in a statement. "As oral HPV is the primary cause of HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer, providing the HPV vaccine to middle-aged individuals is undoubtedly an important strategy to decreasing risk of infection, persistence, and eventual HPV-associated oropharyngeal malignancy."

