Infectious Disease

ESCMID: Treatment Failure Does Not Differ Between Amoxicillin, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate for Acute Sinusitis

No difference seen in treatment failure with standard-dose amoxicillin-clavulanate or standard-dose amoxicillin in adults with outpatient acute sinusitis
rhinosinusitis nasal allergies sinus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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