Expanded Admission Screening Protocol for Candida Auris Beneficial

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Health care facilities should consider initiating or expanding admission screening for Candida auris based on community prevalence rates, according to a study published online Oct. 31 in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Aaron Cheng, M.P.H., from Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, and colleagues examined the utility of expanding a C. auris admission screening protocol at an acute care hospital to screen all patients presenting from any skilled nursing facility. The analysis included 591 patients screened on admission for C. auris from January 2022 through September 2023.

According to the researchers, 14 cases were identified (2.4 percent), including nine cases presenting with tracheostomies or ventilator dependence, and were classified as high-risk. At the time of screening, five cases were considered low-risk. Under the prior criteria, eight of the newly identified cases would not have been screened.

"Our study supports the need for hospitals to adopt expanded screening protocols to enhance infection control practices," coauthor Scott Lorin, M.D., of Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Icahn Mount Sinai, said in a statement. "Broader screening not only identifies cases early, but also allows for targeted precautions, reducing the risk of hospital-based outbreaks. The implementation of proactive protocols, based on community prevalence rates, can be a key tool in controlling the spread of this emerging global health threat."

