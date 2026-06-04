FDA Approves First Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus Infection

THURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) injection to treat chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in adults without cirrhosis or compensated cirrhosis.Hepcludex received priority review and was approved under the Accelerated Approval pathway. It also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan-Drug Designation. There is a boxed warning that discontinuation of Hepcludex may result in severe acute exacerbations of HDV and hepatitis B virus infection.The approval was based on results from a phase 3 trial in which participants were randomly assigned to immediate treatment with Hepcludex (8.5 mg once daily for 144 weeks) or to delayed treatment following a 48-week observational period. At week 48, the rate of undetectable HDV RNA (less than the lower limit of quantification of 50 IU/mL) was 20 percent in the Hepcludex group versus 0 percent in the delayed treatment group. At weeks 96 and 144, the rate of undetectable HDV RNA increased to 36 and 50 percent, respectively, in the Hepcludex group."Today's approval fills a critical gap in care for patients with chronic HDV infection, who until now have had no FDA-approved therapies available," Wendy Carter, D.O., from the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "For individuals living with this chronic viral infection, this new treatment option offers hope in managing a disease that can rapidly progress to serious liver complications."Approval of Hepcludex was granted to Gilead Sciences.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter