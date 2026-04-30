Infectious Disease

FDA Approves Once-Daily Idvynso Tablet for Treating HIV

The single tablet, containing 100 mg doravirine and 0.25 mg islatravir, replaces current antiretroviral regimen in virologically suppressed adults
pills
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
HIV/AIDS
Medication
logo
www.healthday.com