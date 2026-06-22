Infectious Disease

FDA Approves Oral Utebzi Antibiotic for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

Approval marks first effective oral alternative for outside of a hospital setting
Word uti concept, urinary tract infection inscription on cubes in doctor hands.
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FDA approvals
Drug Approvals
Urinary Tract Infection
Antibiotics
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