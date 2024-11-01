Flu Vaccine Coverage 80.7 Percent for Health Workers in Acute Care Hospitals

FRIDAY, Nov. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Influenza and 2023 to 2024 COVID-19 vaccination coverage is 80.7 and 15.3 percent, respectively, among health care personnel at acute care hospitals and is lower among health care personnel at nursing homes, according to research published in the Oct. 31 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Jeneita Bell, M.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues described influenza and 2023 to 2024 COVID-19 vaccination coverage among health care personnel working in acute care hospitals and nursing homes during the 2023 to 2024 respiratory virus season (Oct. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024).

The researchers found that influenza vaccination coverage was 80.7 and 45.4 percent among health care personnel at acute care hospitals and nursing homes, respectively. Coverage of 2023 to 2024 COVID-19 vaccination was 15.3 and 10.5 percent among health care personnel at acute care hospitals and nursing homes, respectively.

"Respiratory viral diseases including influenza and COVID-19 pose risks to health care personnel in U.S. health care settings, and vaccination of health care personnel is an effective strategy for maintaining a healthy workforce and improving health care system resiliency," the authors write.

Several authors are employed by consulting companies and law firms.

Abstract/Full Text