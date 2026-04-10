Infectious Disease

Flu Vaccine Reduces Risk for Cardiovascular Events, Even With Breakthrough Infection

Risk for heart attack or stroke was halved with current season flu vaccine
vaccine vaccination
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Vaccines
Heart Attack
Stroke
Flu
Risk Factors
Hospitalization
Cardiovascular

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