Infectious Disease

High Viral Suppression Found for Patients With HIV Receiving Long-Acting LEN/CAB

Patients with baseline viral suppression maintained viral suppression, while those without achieved viral suppression by 13 weeks
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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HIV/AIDS
Antivirals
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