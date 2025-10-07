Infectious Disease

HPV Vaccine Effective, Offers Herd Protection After 17 Years

Positivity decreased for 2vHPV, 4vHPV, and 9vHPV for vaccinated and unvaccinated participants from 2006 to 2023
HPV Vaccine Effective, Offers Herd Protection After 17 Years
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vaccines
Hpv
Cervical Cancer
Public Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com