Infectious Disease

IDSA: Cabotegravir + Rilpivirine Long-Acting ART Beneficial in HIV

94 percent of patients had their last viral load measured at <50 copies/mL during first uninterrupted CAB+RPV LA use
HIV
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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