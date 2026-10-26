Infectious Disease

IDSA: More Than Half of Children Under 5 Exposed to Hep B Exposed Via Household Contact

Among exposed children, 41.8 percent were birth-exposed and 58.2 percent were exposed via any other household contact
hepatitis b
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
Conference News
Hepatitis
Immunization
Infants
Children
logo
www.healthday.com