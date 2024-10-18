IDSA: Vaccination Less Likely With Increasing Social Vulnerability, Black Race

FRIDAY, Oct. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccination for influenza, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is less likely with an increasing social vulnerability index (SVI) and Black race, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 16 to 19 in Los Angeles.

Zainab Albar, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and colleagues analyzed data from patients with acute respiratory infections and examined the connection of SVI and race with vaccination rates for influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV. The cohort included a diverse population of 341,029 individuals (81 percent White).

The researchers found that vaccination rates decreased as the SVI quartile increased, especially among Black individuals. In addition, with higher SVI quartiles, there were increases in emergency visits for acute respiratory infections and decreases in primary care visits. As the SVI quartile increased, the likelihood of vaccination decreased, especially among Black people; Black individuals had lower odds of receiving a flu vaccine in all SVI quartiles. The odds of receiving SARS-CoV-2 and RSV vaccines were also lower for Black versus White individuals in all SVI quartiles.

"Disparities this vast are not to be overlooked -- they require multifaceted interventions that meet people where they are socially and increase access to essential preventive measures," coauthor Elie Saade, M.D., M.P.H., from the University Hospitals of Cleveland, said in a statement.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

