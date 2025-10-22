Infectious Disease

IDWeek: Herpes Zoster Vaccination Linked to Lower Risk for MACE, Dementia, Death

No significant differences seen between the groups in psychiatric morbidity or Parkinsonism
Close-up Of Shingles Vaccine And Syringe On Reflective Desk
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
Conference News
Shingles
Mortality
Dementia
Heart Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com