Infectious Diseases Society of America, Oct. 21-24

The annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek) was held this year from Oct. 21 to 24 in Washington, D.C., and drew scientists, physicians, and other health care professionals from around the world. The conference featured education courses and comprehensive educational programs that focused on the latest advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. The meeting also provided insight into emerging infections, new diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutic interventions.IDSA: Earlier Introduction of HPV Vaccine Improves Initiation, Completion by Age 13TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Introducing the human papillomavirus vaccine at ages 9 to 10 years rather than 11 to 12 years leads to a meaningful difference in initiation and completion of the vaccine series, including initiation and completion by age 13 years, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 21 to 24 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextIDSA: Cabotegravir + Rilpivirine Long-Acting ART Beneficial in HIVTUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cabotegravir + rilpivirine long-acting antiretroviral therapy consistently maintains virologic suppression among virologically suppressed adults with HIV, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 21 to 24 in Washington, D.C.Read Full TextIDSA: More Than Half of Children Under 5 Exposed to Hep B Exposed Via Household ContactMONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of children younger than 5 years exposed to hepatitis B virus are exposed by someone in their household other than their birth mother, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 21 to 24 in Washington, D.C.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter