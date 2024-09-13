Limited Progress on QoL Goals Reported for Persons With HIV Aged 50 Years and Older

FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For persons diagnosed with HIV (PWH) aged 50 years and older, progress on quality of life (QoL) goals is limited, according to a study published online Sept. 12 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Linda Beer, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues examined progress toward goals for improving QoL, established as a priority of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy for PWH, among PWH aged 50 years and older. Progress was assessed using data collected during the 2017 to 2022 cycles of the Medical Monitoring Project. The recent estimated annual percentage change from baseline to 2022 was calculated for each of five indicators: self-rated health, unmet needs for mental health services, unemployment, hunger or food insecurity, and unstable housing or homelessness.

The researchers found that the 2025 goal of 95 percent PWH with good or better self-rated health is 46.2 percent higher than the 2022 estimate, while the 2025 goals of a 50 percent reduction in the other indicators varied from 26.3 to 56.3 percent lower than the 2022 estimates. The only goal met by 2022 was a 50 percent reduction in hunger or food insecurity among PWH aged 65 years and older. Other QoL 2025 goals are unlikely to be met if recent trends continue.

"CDC will continue to monitor QoL among PWH to identify areas for intervention. This information can be used to direct multisectoral implementation of programmatic efforts and guide future goals for improving health and well-being among older PWH," the authors write.

